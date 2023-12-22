Mes, Giorgetti beaten by Salvini. The background on the negotiation before the vote

Il Parliament Italian yesterday rejected the MesItaly remains the only one of the 27 EU countries not to have ratified the agreement. As we know, the decision created clear divisions both in the majority that in oppositions. But the person who felt the weight of this vote against more than others was certainly the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti. There are many – we read in Repubblica – who heard it yesterday morning. And his thoughts emerge, informally, despite the absence of official confirmation of reconstructions of the events preceding the vote in the Chamber. “Europe will make us pay e It'll be my turn to put my face to it“, he complains to those who heard it. Translation: there will be consequences for Italy. It is not a problem of substance: the only thing on which the Minister of Economy agrees with the rest of the League is that basically the stability mechanism foreseen in the treaty rejected anyway it would not be useful to the Italian banking system. Giancarlo Giorgetti chooses the rear.

On the day in which “his” League – continues Repubblica – drags the majority on the trench of no to the ESMthe minister who was instead more willing to ratify, the man who negotiated with the European allies who anxiously urged him to Italy's green light, disappears from the scene. He is not present in the Montecitorio Chamber when the Chamber expresses its opinion. And in the afternoon, despite being expected, he doesn't show up in the Senatewhere the maneuver. No position, from Via XX Settembre, leaks out on the request resignation submitted by the opposition, Elly Schlein in the lead.

Giorgetti is silent while the hawks of his party – Villages, Bagnai – they rejoice. While Matteo Salvini celebrates the fact that “Italy will not have to pay the German banks“. In recent days Giorgetti had been discreetly pressing in favor of the ESM. Or in any case in support of a vote by Parliament. He had also reiterated this on Thursday afternoon, during a video conference with Prime Minister Giorgia Melons and the two deputies Salvini and Antonio Tajani. “There is no point in postponing further, if we go beyond December 31st this further waste of time will be read as an opposing position”, was the message. The vote then took place but in the end Salvini's hard line has passed.

