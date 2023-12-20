Yamaha's 2023 season was far from satisfactory, starting with the farewell of the satellite team (RNF, which moved to Aprilia) and ending with a lack of victories. Certainly not what we expect from a giant like that of Iwata, which on several occasions has fought even to enter the top 10. The last world title dates back to 2021 with Fabio Quartararo, we are talking about very recent history but Yamaha is determined to revive.

Yes, because the great difficulties of 2023 represented a turning point for the team, which decided to change course. The innovations introduced over time have little convinced spearhead Fabio Quartararo, who on several occasions has reiterated how little time Yamaha had to convince him to stay (his contract expires at the end of 2024).

Massimo Meregalli, Yamaha team manager, took stock of the recently concluded season in a chat with his GPOne colleagues, in which he addressed various topics, from the Quartararo issue to the desire to return to the top thanks also to the support of a satellite team, which he would like to recover within a short time.

“Without a doubt it was the worst season since I've been in MotoGP, long because we had the Sprints and it was stingy with results. Unfortunately we understood from the beginning that the situation would be difficult and, at a certain point, the only thing we tried to do within the team was not to complain, but to try to optimize what we had as much as possible, even if we had already done it the previous year,” explains the Yamaha team manager.

The situation worsened in a short time, only two years ago Quartararo became world champion with Yamaha and now the structure is trying to get back to the surface: “In 2021 we started strong and the opponents still had new bikes to fix, then we suffered in the second half of the season. We had been able to hide our limitations in the past two years because the others had had problems at the beginning. This year, however, everyone started off strong, with competitive bikes, and we found ourselves facing reality.”

Photo by: Yamaha

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Meregalli does not hide the severity of the situation and the difficulty in finding a solution. However, some breath of fresh air has arrived. Quartararo achieved three podiums on Sunday (Austin, Buddh and Mandalika) and a third place in the Assen Sprint. Not what a world champion wants, but it seems that at the end of the season something has changed: “Fortunately some podiums arrived and they brought enthusiasm. Personally, it weighed on me to leave home thinking that, barring some particular things, it would be another difficult weekend.”

“But at the end of this season, we started trying something new for the next one,” says Meregalli, who claims to have listened to Quartararo, who was asking Yamaha to be daring. “We took risks because Yamaha wasn't used to giving riders new things that hadn't yet been tested by the testers. We had nothing to lose and we tried to anticipate something. In the end there has been some improvement in the last few races. Now I hope to start from Sepang a little further forward than we finished in Valencia.”

The Sepang tests will be important to understand which direction development has taken and what improvements there will be on the M1: “There certainly won't be an upheaval. I already know that we won't see the definitive M1 there, but I expect it to be more competitive. The concessions will allow us to work during the year in all aspects. We will certainly have an evolution for the aerodynamics and I expect the same for the engine. There will also be something new for cycling.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

The Iwata manufacturer will take advantage of the concessions and will be able to exploit them during the season to be able to return to the top. This aspect will also be important to convince Quartararo to stay in Yamaha: “It was also difficult for him to digest the fact of not leaving to win, but in the end he understood that we had to take advantage of the opportunities and continue working. Hats off to Fabio because he never backed down despite a package that didn't allow him to give what he would have wanted.”

“But Fabio was very happy with the new aerodynamic package, it was the main test in Valencia,” he explains, going into detail and also clarifying the work of Marmorini, in charge of concentrating on the engine. “The Japanese are always a bit conservative, we haven't managed to completely distort them yet, but it's significant that there is this type of collaboration, like the fact of having developed aerodynamics in Italy: they are the fruits of that change of mentality that Fabio asked for”.

2024 will therefore also be crucial from a market perspective to try to retain Quartararo. But not only. Yamaha's idea is to return to having a satellite team and Meregalli confirms talks with Uccio to take over from Ducati in VR46 from 2025: “It is one of our objectives and its management will be different than what we had in the past, when we simply supplied the bikes. The idea we have now is to have a direct synergy with the satellite team to work together. Certainly the first team to choose for us would be Valentino's, he is a Yamaha ambassador and our relationships are known.”

Read also: