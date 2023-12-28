The Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² turns out to be extremely dangerous4 and is not entirely safe. Shouldn't be possible for that kind of money, right?

Not so long ago, @jaapiyo – fair and balanced as always – had written a column about safety and especially that it no longer matters. Now that all cars usually get five stars and otherwise four, it is no longer really a USP for car brands. Except for Volvo, perhaps.

Now you can also compromise on safety, as Daihatsu proves. In any case, that brand will not build any more cars until January until the bottom stone has been lifted. There they tampered somewhat with cars that had to pass the crash tests. They were considerably sturdier than the cars you encounter on the street.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² is extremely dangerous?

But the news reached us that the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 4×4 is also very unsafe. Or wait, we have to neatly qualify that: the G63 AMG in 4×4 guise CAN be very dangerous. This is reported by De Telegraaf, which is the newspaper of the awakened Netherlands.

The problem with the enormous G-Class is its rear axle. Or rather, the housing of the rear axle. There is a chance that it will tear, with all the consequences that entails. Mercedes has therefore announced a recall.

It does not involve very many copies

According to the quality publication, it is not known how many models are involved, but of course they do not have @machielvdd. He took a look at the RDW database and came to the conclusion that there were not very many cars. Only 6 units of the G63 4×4 were sold in the Netherlands. Half of them have a gray license plate.

Please note, this concerns the G63 4×4, the extra raised variant, not the regular G63. Everything is arranged just fine. If you have a G63 AMG on your doorstep, you don't have to worry. Mercedes will contact you and adjust the car free of charge.

Via: De Telegraaf

Photo credit: orange G63 AMG 4×4 with yellow plates by @yoeri_fakkeldij on Autoblog Spots.

