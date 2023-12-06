Wait, the Mercedes CLE? Indeed, perhaps first take a step back. In the summer of this year, Mercedes pulled the curtain off the CLE, a car that can be seen as the successor to the C-Class Coupé and E-Class Coupé. Two birds with one stone, to which AMG can also apply its work.

Faster than a BMW M2!

The result is this Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé. A name you won’t remember. So let’s just say CLE 53 AMG. It does not follow AMG’s current trend of electrifying four-cylinders. No, the 53 AMG can still rely on a nice 3-liter six-in-line gasoline that blows 449 hp and 560 Nm of torque to the four wheels thanks to two turbos. An integrated starter alternator can boost the power for about 12 seconds with 23 extra horsepower and increase the torque to 600 Nm.

The figures speak for themselves. You can reach 100 from a standstill in 4.2 seconds. That’s faster than the new BMW M2. The CLE 53 peaks at 270 km/h. Although it is limited to 250 km/h as standard. Anyone who shudders at the 9-speed automatic transmission that sends all power to the four wheels: if desired, you can disconnect the front axle for some extra sliding fun. Look, that problem is gone again.

Typical AMG treatment

Visually, the CLE 53 follows the well-known AMG recipe. The snout gets vertical bars in the grille and the bodywork becomes a lot wider. In the case of this CLE we are talking about an increased track width of up to 7.5 centimeters (at the rear). Four round rear silencers (well, trim pieces) make it clear that this is not yet the supreme AMG. 19-inch rims are standard, you can optionally opt for 20-inch alloys.

Finally, the interior is also immersed in an AMG atmosphere. Sports seats with integrated headrest, red seat belt, carbon fiber accents and an AMG Performance steering wheel. Can it be a little more extreme? Then AMG will happily install semi-bucket seats. As long as you put down the money for it.