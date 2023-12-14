Omar Chaparro surprised his followers by revealing that a crisis with his wife Lucía Ruiz, alias “La Mojarrita”, made him think about suicide.

The host of “Who is the mask?” He gave the details of his depression in the podcast “The Corner of Errors”hosted by Marimar Vega and Efrén Martínez.

Chaparro confessed that it was during the pandemic when his problems worsened. “It hit us and it hurts so much to leave the box, the program that you have to be able to manage your emotions, because either you get divorced or you commit suicide,” said the 49-year-old comedian.

The driver specified that both the lack of work, the character of both, and infidelity, were the three reasons why they thought about separating, although he also thought about ending everything, but a friend made him reconsider.

“I was thinking: 'The marriage is over and life is over.' “I was thinking about leaving this world,” Omar recalled.

