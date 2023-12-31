Diplomatic and self-confident, she is like Lucero Mijares responded to the criticism she receives for her figure, which is not tall like that of a model but with curves like that of a normal woman, something that she knows perfectly well and is happy with it..

“I don't care exactly, I think you have to love yourself, but if you want to have the body you want you have to fight for it; obviously no one hates a little exercise, but I'm very happy,” Lucero Mijares declared smiling in a meeting with the media at the Bravo Awards ceremony.

Comments regarding the subject occurred in recent days on social networks, when Internet users commented that her cousin Montse, daughter of her uncle Antonio Hogaza, had all the beauty of Lucero, the so-called Bride of America; Therefore, comparisons between the cousins ​​also occurred, something that did not keep the protagonist of the musical El Mago (The Wiz) up at night.

“This career has brought me a lot of security, a lot of tolerance, I think I have to continue staying natural, my age.”

Lucero really enjoys the popularity that she is gaining alone and accompanied by her mother, with whom she has made several trends on social networks and also imitates perfectly, something that she says is easier for her because she sees her almost daily.

