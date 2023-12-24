Suara.com – The Indonesian Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora), Dito Ariotedjo, supports the culture of sports continuing to develop in society, one of which is through sportainment which combines sports and entertainment.

Menpora Dito appreciated Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina, owners of RANS Sportainment, who regularly hold sporting events wrapped in entertainment, the latest of which is the Sport Party Clash of Celebrity which took place at Istora Senayan, Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Senayan Sports Complex, Jakarta, Saturday (23/12 ) Evening.

Sport Party Clash of Celebrity, which is an indoor tennis match between well-known celebrities in Indonesia, uses an inter-team match format, divided into two competing teams, namely the red and blue teams.

The Blue Team consists of Raffi Ahmad, Nagita Slavina, Yura Yunita, Desta, and Dikta, while the Red team is strengthened by Dion Wiyoko, Tanta Ginting, Rezky Aditya, Luna Maya and Gege Elisa.

There is also a match for professional tennis players in the mixed doubles format between Christopher Rungkat/Beatrice Gumulya and Muhammad Rifqi Fitriadi/Aldila Sutjiadi.

“We appreciate Raffi Ahmad for holding another sportainment event, which also presents the national female tennis athlete Aldila who has gone international and combined with a celebrity match in the context of cultivating the sport of tennis,” said Minister of Youth and Sports Dito, quoted from the official website of the Indonesian Ministry of Youth and Sports, Sunday (24 /12).

“Apart from fellow artists and influencers, there are also digital entertainment platforms who also organize this activity regularly, such as RANS Entertainment which also includes musical performances.”

Apart from showing the artists' tennis action on the field, the Sport Party Clash of Celebrity is also equipped with musical entertainment, featuring the Popstar band consisting of Desta, Andre Taulany, Dikta, Surya Imsomnia, Raffi Ahmad and collaborating with Ariel and JKT 48.

Menpora Dito hopes that positive activities like this can continue to be carried out regularly as part of cultivating sports and inspiring the wider community to exercise.

“We always encourage the cultivation of this sport to be carried out regularly so that more and more people like to play sports,” said Minister of Youth and Sports Dito.

“Ahead of the 2024 election, I think it would also be good if there were other friends who also wanted to hold a match that brought together political figures to relax again.”

“With the many contributions from these influencer friends, over time the national sports culture will continue to develop and a sports market will be formed, thereby creating a better sports industry ecosystem in various sports,” concluded the Minister of Youth and Sports.

Raffi Ahmad expressed his thanks and hoped that this activity would be an inspiration to encourage the development of sports, especially tennis in Indonesia.

“Thank you very much for coming, Mas Menpora, hopefully this will inspire and make Indonesian tennis more advanced,” said Raffi.