Suara.com – The Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora), Dito Ariotedjo, emphasized that the naturalization of diaspora or descent players for the Indonesian National Team is not to kill the potential of local players.

This was conveyed by Dito Ariotedjo in a PSSI Press discussion entitled “Naturalization of Players, Reducing or Motivating?” at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Building, Jakarta, Thursday (21/12).

“So, in principle, in general, our commitment is not that we want to kill local development. That is absolutely not true. In fact, we want to explore and collect the potential of this diaspora,” said Minister of Youth and Sports Dito as reported by Antara.

Dito explained that the current policy at the Ministry of Youth and Sports has changed, different from the previous practice where there was a lot of naturalization of players.

However, currently the policy has changed to look for young players who have lineages or are connected to Indonesia.

“Perhaps in the past there was a lot of practice of naturalization or foreign players who played directly in clubs or any sport, but now we at the Ministry of Youth and Sports want to really focus on looking for young athletes who have direct descendants and have a direct relationship with Indonesia,” explained the youngest minister in the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet.

Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Dito Ariotedjo when met at the Kemenpora Building, Jakarta, Tuesday (19/12/2023). (Suara.com/Adie Prasetyo Nugraha)

Dito also said that in the future the process of searching for diaspora athletes will not only be specific to the sport of football, but will be carried out in other sports such as aquatics or athletics.

Menpora Dito emphasized that the current government wants to give the same rights to diaspora athletes because they have ties to Indonesia.

“So this is a step for us (the government) to provide equal rights, because the diaspora, whose parents were indeed Indonesian, but were born abroad (the country), should have the same rights. So what is certain is that we will focus on local development, it will not “is missing, we are combining it with the potential of the diaspora,” said Minister of Youth and Sports Dito.