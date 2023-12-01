Luis Miguel would be presented on Thursday, November 30 at the La Corregidora Stadium from Querétaro, however, the weather conditions caused the show to be canceled and had to be postponed to the next day, that is, Friday, December 1.

The situation caused anger, as thousands of fans who were hoping to see the performer live this Thursday, they spent at least 2 hours in the rain until they were informed of the decision made by the event organizers.

The company in charge of the event released a statement through social networks stating: “For the safety of the fans, it has been decided to reschedule the show for tomorrow at 8 pm in this same place. We appreciate your understanding, please keep your tickets as they will be valid for tomorrow. We apologize for the inconvenience caused, the show will take place tomorrow”

Internet users expressed their outrage through messages and memes, since the fans were already inside the stadium, even consuming drinks and food until they were informed of the rescheduling of the concert. We share some of the best memes with you.

