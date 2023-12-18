Founded by Riccardo “Rico” Sirignano and Simone Formicola, Two Little Mice, is an independent development studio which was later joined by the artist Daniela Giubellini. Over the course of their career – the studio has been around since “far” 2015 – they have already won a ENNIE award (annual recognition for developers of paper role-playing games. Now they are about to present us their new project: Memento Mori RPG.

The new product is a classic narrative role-playing game that will make simplicity its winning key. It is a product for a mature audience, ergo if you are a “power player” and your brain has been brutally eaten by zombies, it probably won't be for you. Conversely, if narration and acting at the table, understood as the intrinsic interpretation of your alter egos, is your daily bread, you have the game for you in front of you!

From a visual point of view we know that the Giubellini took care of the Game Master screen and the prestigious box that will contain the four game volumes, while the general illustrations were curated by Francesco Biagini, Fabio Porfidia and Alessandro Manzella. The entire game was written and designed by Marco B. Bucci four hands with Andrea Felicioni, then produced by the aforementioned publishing house.