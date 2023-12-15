Brussels, Orban: “Kiev does not meet the conditions for joining the EU”

While Giorgia Meloni has recently arrived with her delegation at the Europa Building in Brussels to participate in the European Council, the President of the Council, Charles Michelhe intends to see Viktor Orbanto discuss the issues to be resolved, in particular the Hungarian position against the opening of negotiations for Ukraine's entry into the European Union. According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, in fact, Kiev does not satisfy the requirements necessary to start the procedure. “The money for Ukraine is already in the budget. If we want to give more money and over a longer period of time, we have to do it outside the budget.”

Zelensky to European leaders: “Do not betray trust”

“Today I ask you something: do not betray the citizens and their trust in Europe. If no one believes in Europe, what will keep the European Union alive? European citizens will see no benefit if Moscow receives a free pass from Brussels in the form of negativity towards Ukraine. Putin will certainly use it against us and all of Europe“, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking via video link at the EU summit.

Orban: “It was a mistake to start negotiations for Ukraine's entry”

“Ukraine is not really capable of starting negotiations, but because of the war, for geostrategic, let's say political, reasons, we have to start negotiations with them. I think that's a mistake. This is a mistake, we are destroying the European Union”, explained Viktor Orban, in an interview before the start of the Council.

Orban: “Kiev does not meet the conditions for joining the EU”

“Enlargement is not a theoretical question – Orban then explained -, it is a process based on merit, legally detailed, which has pre-conditions, there are seven for Ukraine and also in the European Commission's assessment three out of seven were not achieved, so there is no 'is reason to negotiate it.”

The night meeting between Meloni and Macron

Dell’night meeting between Meloni and Macron official sources have leaked almost nothing. But, despite the relaxed faces that could be seen at the table, the topics to be discussed were very hot. With Italy almost ready for anything, so much so as to evoke a veto, to prevent a compromise considered too punitive for countries with high debt from taking shape on the new Stability Pact. On the dossier of the 2021-27 budget review, Rome and Paris are on the opposite side to that of Germany and the frugal ones, and ask that the EU make more resources available for migration and industrial innovation, as well as for support for Ukraine. “It went well, very well. It was an excellent discussion”, commented the French president.

Kiev's entry into the EU, bilateral work is underway between Meloni and Orban

Kiev, plausibly, was also part of the meeting, which took place under the eyes of some reporters, the staff of the Presidency of the Council, the Minister for EU Affairs, the South, Cohesion and the Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto, and the diplomats of stationed at the European institutions. In fact, the meeting took place a few hours before the EU summit which is expected to clash between Hungary and the other 26 over the opening of negotiations for Kiev's entry. Moderate optimism filtered through European sources late at night. While sources at Palazzo Chigi explained that a bilateral agreement between Meloni and Orban is being worked on. The meeting should take place at the Europa Building, on the sidelines of the European Council.

