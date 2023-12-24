The name “Mr. Hillman” is currently trending on social media. And Adrián Garza, owner of Hillman Eyewear, a viral glasses store, displayed on social networks, in front of more than 190 thousand followers of his on Instagram, the infidelity of his partner, the influencer Melissa Mejía.

Through his Instagram stories, the young man reported that his partner had allegedly “cheated on him” for two months.

“This time I will talk about everything, deceived for two whole months, secretly seeing another, got pregnant with him and told me he was mine, and You can't imagine the infinity of things that I just found out, “I was with A MONSTER,” she wrote in one of her stories, where she showed some conversations that the young woman had with her supposed lover.

In addition to this, Garza also showed a series of screenshots, videos and messages, for which he expressed that “he doesn't know how he stopped loving himself for so long.”

“It's not easy for me to recognize how I stopped loving myself. How I fell into that… all the time being like that, like a puppy in need of love. I don't know, w…, I don't know how to say it. The net makes me feel like a good thought…, but it's reality. I gave myself in everything. I really swear to you, there was not a day, a moment where I was not there for her, where I did not offer her all of myself,” she expressed.

Although the influencer has not come out to give her testimony, the young man mentioned that Melissa told him to stop bringing all the information to light, through a call.

Who is “Mr Hillman”?

Adrián Garza, better known as Mr Hillman, is a young entrepreneur and founder of the popular eyewear brand Hillman Eyewear. He is currently 28 years old. He is also a content creator, where on different platforms such as Instagram, posts some trips he has had; as well as his daily life.

On this platform he enjoys great popularity, since he has more than 190 thousand followers. A few months ago he was involved in a controversy after accusing the influencer Mont Pantoja of breaching a contract.

