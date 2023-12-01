Phase 3 tests on the mRNA anti-cancer vaccine against melanoma begin in Italy. The National Cancer Institute Irccs Fondazione Pascale of Naples is the first to start in our country with the last step of clinical trials, and among the first in the world. It started a few weeks ago, with the enrollment of patients diagnosed with radically operated melanoma. The news comes from the double event Immunotherapy and Melanoma Bridge, underway in the Campania capital.

“The vaccine is based on the same technology adopted for those against Covid.” These are products that “use synthetic mRNAs designed to ‘instruct’ the immune system to recognize specific proteins, called ‘neoantigens’, which are the expression of genetic mutations that have occurred in diseased cells”, explains Paolo Ascierto, president of the conference and director of the Department of melanoma oncology, oncological immunotherapy and innovative therapies at Pascale. The purpose of the vaccine “is not to prevent the disease – he specifies – but to help and support the patients’ immune system to recognize and attack the tumor more effectively”.

The data 2 years after the administration of the mRNA vaccine against melanoma – recalls a note – show a reduction in the risk of recurrence or death of 44% in those who received it in combination with the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab. “It will take a few years before we have the results of this last clinical phase – Ascierto points out – Our hope is to be able to give a new and more effective therapeutic option to as many patients as possible”.

There are 70 immunotherapy drugs currently under study, both in the preclinical and clinical phases, report the experts gathered in Naples. In Italy alone there are around 200 ongoing clinical trials, of which 51 with active enrollment, which in all respects represent a new therapeutic opportunity for patients. “Immunotherapy represents the most important revolution in the last 10 years in the oncology field – underlines Ascierto – We started with melanoma and now many drugs, such as the so-called immune checkpoint inhibitors, are used against other types of cancer, such as those of the kidney , bladder and lungs. The same thing will most likely happen for mRNA vaccines: we will start with melanoma and then extend their use against other forms of cancer”, the oncologist suggests.

It is estimated that there are over 40 mRNA anti-cancer vaccines under study worldwide, while new indications for immunotherapy drugs already in use continue to increase. “Such as pembrolizumab, a monoclonal antibody against PD-1, aimed at one of the ‘brakes’ of the immune system, first approved for melanoma and last September authorized as a treatment for metastatic kidney cancer, breast cancer metastatic and perioperative triple negative, for that of the advanced endometrium and cervix, for esophageal carcinoma and some gastric and colon tumors”, lists Ascierto.

“There are also combinations of immunotherapeutics, as in the case of nivolumab and ipilimumab approved and reimbursed by the National Health Service from 2022 for the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, advanced kidney cancer in the first line of treatment, “advanced esophagus with chemotherapy progression, in first-line pleural mesothelioma and in some colorectal tumors. We have also received approval for the use of bispecific antibodies such as tebentafusp in patients diagnosed with metastatic or non-metastatic uveal melanoma resectable that present a particular antigen”, the specialist takes stock.

The immuno-oncology sector is therefore constantly evolving – experts confirm – also thanks to the growing interest on the part of pharmaceutical companies who have ‘sniffed’ its potential.

According to a report by Allied Market Research, the value of the global cancer immunotherapy market was estimated at $85.6 billion in 2020, but is expected to reach $309.67 billion by 2030, repeat the note.

“To date – concludes Ascierto – immunotherapy is one of the best and most promising weapons we have available against cancer, which has already saved millions of lives. It is therefore necessary to continue investing in research: for many patients with melanoma the “Immunotherapy has made the difference between life and death. But I am convinced that we have only just begun to scratch the surface.”