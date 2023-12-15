New data pushes the path of the mRNA cancer vaccine forward. The companies Moderna and Merck (MSD outside the United States and Canada) have announced the results of the 3-year follow-up of patients with melanoma treated with the experimental vaccine mRNA-4157 (V940) combined with Merck's immunotherapy pembrolizumab (Keytruda *) as part of a phase 2b clinical trial. The combination reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 49% and the risk of distant metastasis or death by 62% compared to immunotherapy alone, at a median follow up of approximately 3 years. Data that highlights how the effects are continuing over time. The patients involved in the trial are patients with stage III/IV melanoma with a high risk of recurrence after complete resection.

The companies have initiated Phase 3 trials as an adjuvant treatment in patients with high-risk melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer and plan to quickly expand to other tumor types.