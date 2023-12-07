In Jalisco this year Megacable invested 318 million pesos in the construction of more than 400 additional kilometers fiber optic network to expand the coverage of telecommunications, entertainment and information technology services.

Currently, the Megacable network covers more than 1.5 million houses passed and with the construction of additional network will reach 1.8 million houseswhich represents the 80% of coverage. The sources of employment generated by the Company in Jalisco are 13 mil 566of which three thousand 389 are direct and 10 thousand 167 indirectand by 2024 it is expected to increase to 14 mil 200. Megacable has made a historic investment in Jalisco of close to 14 billion pesos.

With respect to the Western region, which includes the states of Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and part of Michoacanthe deployment of the company’s infrastructure and services represents the generation of 24 thousand 028 jobsof which six thousand 007 are direct and 18 thousand 021 indirect. By 2024, it is estimated that the figure will grow to 26 mil 300.

The Network currently covers 2.1 million homes passedand it will reach 2.4 million of houses with the construction being carried out of 480 additional kilometers of network, which will lead to the 95% coverage. The historical investment in the region is more than 17 billion pesos.

This morning the Megatec Tour was inaugurated where trends were presented global Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Cloud solutions and Connectivityin order to support companies, corporations, the government and hospitality sectors to accelerate their digital transformation.

The general director of Megacable Comunicaciones, Enrique Yamuni Robleschaired the event that brought together representatives of the business sector, as well as a panel of experts who talked about the trends and challenges of the sector.

“This year we have managed to make more companies, corporations and institutions aware of the innovations that are leading the way worldwide, so that they can measure all the possibilities offered by technology applied in digital solutions and achieve more efficient and safe processes and operations,” he indicated. Yamuni Robles.

He also highlighted the progress of Megacable’s expansion plan to expand its infrastructure through a state-of-the-art fiber optic network that allows it to offer more stable, faster and reliable connections to both residential and business users.

Megacable Economy of Jalisco

