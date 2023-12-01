From acquiring Formula 1 rights to the brink of bankruptcy.

I’m happy not to be a major shareholder in ViaPlay or to be at the top of the company. Because man man, those guys are going to have a hard time entering the holidays. Things are not going well for ViaPlay and, after postponements and postponements, the streaming giant has finally published its quarterly figures. Meanwhile, customers are running away.

ViaPlay quarterly figures

In the third quarter of 2023, ViaPlay recorded a net loss of 693 million Swedish krona. That is the equivalent of 60 million euros. However, turnover increased by seven percent compared to a year earlier.

Those look fantastic! No of course not. Things are going dramatically. Although ViaPlay is still standing, it doesn’t make much difference. A complete restructuring of the company is required in order to survive. An agreement has now also been reached on this.

Restructuring

The reason why the quarterly figures were not released is because the Swedish company had been in consultation with creditors and shareholders for months about the best approach. There’s never a good time to release dramatic numbers. So then you choose the least bad moment. With two postponements and a publication on December 1, the question is whether this was indeed the right choice. That will have to be seen.

4 billion Swedish krona worth of new shares will be issued. This does not go to interested parties on the market, but to existing shareholders. Think of Canal+ and investment fund PPF. ViaPlay shares have already fallen by more than 88% this year. The market has yet to respond to the release of the quarterly figures and the reorganization.

After negotiations with shareholders and creditors, it was decided to write off 2 billion Swedish krona in loans. This amounts to 175 million euros. Part of this, 500 million crowns, will be converted into shares. In addition, there have been consultations with creditors about paying off the debts. ViaPlay also leaves a number of countries, the Netherlands is not one of them.

There is not enough money now, so there has been discussion about paying in installments and extending those terms. ViaPlay now has 14.6 billion crowns in outstanding debt. ViaPlay is now looking for investors who want to pump 4 billion crowns, equivalent to 350 million euros, into the company.

They seem like convulsions of an ailing company. The question remains whether this approach will be sufficient to keep ViaPlay alive in the coming period. Bankruptcy is looming. If the stock market value evaporates even further, the company could go bankrupt. And we will soon be watching Formula 1 with Ziggy again. (via BNR)

This article ViaPlay mega loss: on the edge of the abyss first appeared on Ruetir.