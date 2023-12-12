Mega Abomasnow in Pokémon GO He will be the new boss of the Mega Raids from December 16 to 23, 2023, and he will give you a lot of trouble if you want to defeat him and claim the rewards.

While one feature is leaving the game and the community discovers hidden features, Niantic is still making important changes. Among them is the increase in the maximum storage of trainers, as well as the arrival of powerful Legendaries in Raids.

However, the confrontation against Mega Abomasnow in Pokémon GO It may be more difficult than you expect. That is why you will need to prepare to counteract it and reduce its strengths. Here we will tell you how to do it.

Meet Abomasnow of Pokémon GO

What is recommended before facing Mega Abomasnow in Pokémon GO It is knowing both your weaknesses and your strengths.

Mega Abomasnow maintains its Grass and Ice types, which means it is weak to Ice types. Fuego, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Rock, Bug and Steel. However, it has resistance to Ground, Water, Grass, and Electric types.

If you face him in this transformation you will find that he has an Attack of 240, HP of 207 and a Defense of 191.

Regarding his movements, Abomasnow You can learn these quick attacks:

Sharp Leaf (Plant) Snow Dust (Ice)

You can also learn the following charged moves:

Blizzard (Ice) Energy Ball (Plant) Anger (Dragon) Meteor Ball (Ice)

The best counters to defeat Mega Abomasnow in Pokémon GO

Know the basics about Mega Abomasnow in Pokémon GO It is the first step. Now you will have to decide between his greatest counters to defeat him in combat.

Try to focus on Pokémon that take advantage of the weaknesses of Abomasnow at the same time that they have good STAB moves.

Remember that your chances of winning will increase if you use powered up versions of these Pokémon. This includes Mega, XL size and dark versions where possible. With them you will do more damage, even though they are more expensive and difficult to acquire. You can find a guide on Pokémon GO Mega Evolutions in this link.

These are the best Mega Pokémon and moves that counter Mega Abomasnow in its Pokémon GO Inucrision:

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin and Fire Ring Mega Charizard: Fire Spin and Fire Ring Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang and Flare

If using Mega Evolutions is very expensive and you have some dark variants in Pokémon GOyou can use these counters:

Blaziken: Fire Spin and Fiery Ring Moltres: Fire Spin and Suffocation Reshiram: Fiery Fang and Fusion Flame Entei: Fire Spin and Suffocation Ho-Oh: Calcination and Holy Fire Chandelure: Fire Spin and Suffocation Heatran: Fire Spin and Fiery Rain Darmanitan: Fang fiery and suffocation

Capturing Mega Abomasnow: Could it be Shiny?

The epic fight against Mega Abomasnow in Pokémon GO will give you a chance to capture it after victory. But keep in mind that you will only be able to capture normal Abomasnow, not the Mega Evolved form of him.

The good news is that the Shiny variant is available in-game, but you’ll need a lot of luck to find it. That being said, your chances are better in this event.

Pokémon GO has no ways to improve your Shiny odds like in Scarlet and Purple. However, your chance is 5% (1/20) in 5-star or higher Raids, instead of 0.2% (1/500) in regular encounters.

get to Mega Abomasnow It is a different process. We recommend you visit our guide on Mega Evolutions for more information. Basically you will need 200 Mega Energy Abomasnow the first time, which you can achieve by defeating him.

Subsequent times with the same Abomasnow will only cost 20 Mega Energy. You can get it by walking 3 km with that same Abomasnow as your partner. Or just wait for the recharge time for Mega Evolution.

You can capture Mega Abomasnow in Pokémon GO with a PC of 1,863 to 1,946 (or 2,329 to 2,432 with weather boost).