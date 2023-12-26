Suara.com – English and world champions Manchester City are reportedly eyeing Fluminense midfielder Andre. This is as reported by O Globo, Wednesday (27/12).

It is reported that Manchester City will have to compete with Barcelona and Liverpool to get the signature of the 22-year-old anchor midfielder whose full name is Andre Trindade da Costa Neto in the January transfer market or in the summer of 2024.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is said to have been impressed with Andre when he saw the midfielder's action at the 2023 Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia recently.

Manchester City won the Club World Cup trophy after beating Fluminense 4-0 in the final last week, where Andre played 90 minutes for the defeated Brazilian club.

Andre, a defensive midfielder known for his composure and wide range of passing, has made 170 appearances with Fluminense's first team since he was promoted from the club's youth academy in 2020.

He is contracted to the Rio de Janeiro city club until December 2026 and has a market value of 25 million euros, according to football data platform TransferMarkt.

Andre has also recorded 4 caps with the Brazilian national team at senior level.