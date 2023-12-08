loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin held 5 hours of talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in the Kremlin, Russia. Photo/aawsat

MOSCOW – President Russia Vladimir Putin have a five-hour meeting with the President Iran , Ebrahim Raisi , in the Kremlin, Moscow, Russia. The meeting ended before midnight Russian capital time.

This was revealed by the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, to journalists.

Iran’s president arrived in Moscow on a state visit on Thursday. Moscow and Tehran have developed strong ties in recent years and as a result have strengthened each other’s economies, the Russian president told his counterpart.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and broader global challenges, including the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“Russia and Iran have built good momentum over the past year,” said Putin, referring to cooperation in the fields of energy and education as quoted by RT, Friday (8/12/2023).

Putin also said trade between the two countries had grown by 20% over the past year and had reached $5 billion.

“We are engaged in active cooperation across the spectrum of our bilateral relations,” Putin added.

During talks with the Iranian leader, Putin joked that he had considered visiting Tehran on Wednesday after visiting Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Putin said he flew over Iran on his way home and thought perhaps he could land in Tehran and meet Raisi there, but he was told that the Iranian president was already leaving for Moscow.