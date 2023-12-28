These months we have shared with you the curious origins of multiple Pokémon, which are usually based on an animal, myth or real-life object; However, in today's curiosity the opposite happens.

In 1850 some fossils of dinosaur birds were unearthed and were named species of the genus Pterodactylus. The curious thing is that after many studies, Steven Vidovic and David Martill determined in 2014 that one of those specimens was different enough to belong to its own genus and gave it the name Aerodactylus, inspired by the Pokémon Aerodactyl from the popular series Nintendo.

The full name of the species is Aerodactylus scolopaciceps and it is the only one of the extinct genus pterosaur. You can see the image of a restoration below:

ViaWay 2.