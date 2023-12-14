The new Marvel series Zombies: Black, White & Blood has let us see the only hero who is incapable of being bitten by a zombie and has never been seen before

Marvel, known for its ability to constantly reinvent its heroes and villains, brings us an intriguing new story in “Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood”. This comic stands out for exploring alternate Marvel universes and highlight the unexpected anti-zombie hero, Luke Cage.

Cage was initially due to be the main hero in the first Marvel Zombies series, but changes to the narrative and art led to his replacement. Now, in the third issue of “Black, White & Blood”fans finally see Cage take on the zombie apocalypsea situation that had been long anticipated.

Cage's indestructible skin against zombies

Cage, known for his indestructible skin, offers an interesting dynamic in the world of Marvel zombies. While other superheroes become deadly weapons once infected, Cage uses his unique ability to fight the undead. This edition, with Cheryl Lynn Eaton and Leandro Fernández at the helm, presents Cage in a story that pays tribute to the Blaxploitation movies from the 70s, an original source of inspiration for his character.

“Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood” is not limited to a single narrative. In its format anthology, allows different writers and artists to create unique worlds, focused on specific characters. From stories of hope and search for cures to desperate fights against zombie monstersthis series offers a wide range of stories.

Cage's impact on the Zombie world

With the inclusion of Luke Cage, “Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood” enriches your narrative. Cage's ability to resist zombie bites and scratches offers a unique perspective in the fight against infection. Although horror stories rarely have happy endings, Cage's presence raises an interesting question: Will his immunity to the infection be enough to survive, or will he prove to be the last man standing on a devastated planet?

On the first release in 2005, Robert Kirkman had originally intended Cage as the protagonist, given his natural immunity to zombie bites. However, the final version featured an already infected Cage, leaving unanswered how his indestructible skin succumbed to the virus. Now, with “Black, White & Blood,” fans have the chance to see how Cage would really take on a zombie apocalypse.

“Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #3” is now available, offering a new look at how superheroes face the terror of a world infested with zombies. With the superhero at the forefront, this issue promises to be a memorable addition to the anthology series.

The most iconic adventures of Marvel Zombies

In the fascinating universe of Marvel Zombies, we've seen a number of impactful and memorable stories that expand the zombie narrative in the Marvel world. One of these stories is “Marvel Zombies Return”, where infected heroes attempt to devour the multiverse. This narrative arc stands out for its dramatic climb and a unexpected outcomeshowing zombies like Spider-Man and Wolverine on a cannibalistic crusade across dimensions.

Another notable story is “Marvel Zombies Supreme”which introduces a zombified team of Squadron Supreme, turning these heroes into deadly threats. This story is particularly intriguing because of its focus on lesser known charactersputting a fresh spin on the zombie concept.

In “Marvel Zombies vs. Army of Darkness”the crossover with the iconic Ash Williams of “Evil Dead”, offers a more tone comical and action packed. Here, Ash takes on zombified versions of Marvel's heroes, bringing his trademark humor and grotesque violence.

These stories, along with the addition of Luke Cage in “Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood,” demonstrate the versatility and depth of the Marvel Zombies universe. Each series brings its own flavor and approach to the apocalyptic world, keeping readers enthralled and eager for more.