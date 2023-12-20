The Spider-Gwen we've all known has moved to a new Earth and arrives with two new comic series at Marvel

In the world of comics, where the impossible becomes routine, the latest surprise comes to us from Marvel Comics. “Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider”, the new ongoing series, brings a radical change for the Spider-Woman of the Earth-65 universe. The news is an earthquake for fans of cobwebs: Gwen Stacy, aka Ghost-Spider, becomes permanently trapped in Marvel's main reality, Earth-616.. This change promises to open up a range of narrative possibilities as Gwen struggles to adapt to a world that is not her own and confronts the tragic legacy of the Gwen of 616.

The plot revolves around “mysterious otherworldly forces” that lock Gwen into this new reality. But what has led her to leave Earth-65? Why is she prohibited from revealing her presence to other Spider-Heroes? These questions form the core of the story, generating a tension that promises to keep readers guessing.

A creative dream team

He script by Stephanie Phillips and drawings by Chris Campana are the dynamic duo behind this exciting project. Phillips, delighted to participate in this new chapter of Gwen, shares a personal anecdote that reflects the cultural impact of her character. For her part, Campana highlights the artistic freedom that Phillips' script gives him and his excitement in drawing such a crucial character in Spider's story.

Gwen, created by Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez, debuted in 2014 in “Edge of Spider-Verse #2” as a multiversal variant of the original Gwen Stacy. On Earth-65, known as Spider-Woman, Gwen protected her New York while playing drums in The Mary Janes. She quickly became a key figure in the Spider-Verse, collaborating with the likes of Peter Parker and Miles Morales, and alternating her life between her home universe and Earth-616.

The Gwen's permanent move to Earth-616 is not an unprecedented event in Marvel. Recall that Miles Morales/Spider-Man from the Earth-1610 universe made a similar jump to the main Marvel universe.

Preparing for the unexpected

Ahead of the release of “Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider” in April, Gwen and The Mary Janes Embark on Tour in Four-Issue Limited Series “Spider-Gwen: Smash” by Melissa Flores and Enid Balám. However, what Gwen doesn't know is that this could be her last tour before settling permanently on Earth-616.

“Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #1” will go on sale on April 10, 2024. This new series not only promises to be a milestone for Gwen's character, but also a turning point in the Marvel universe. Gwen's arrival on Earth-616 not only presents challenges for her, but also poses new dynamics and relationships with already established characters. Fan expectations are high, and Marvel seems ready to exceed them with this new installment.

Spider-Gwen: More than an adventure in 616

In addition to her upcoming series “Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider,” Gwen Stacy has lit up the Marvel universe with her unique presence in several other series and events. Her impact extended beyond “Edge of Spider-Verse,” participating in massive events like “Spider-Verse” y “Spider-Geddon“, where collaborated with a myriad of alternate versions of Spider-Man. In these sagas, Gwen proved to be more than a single-universe hero, but a crucial figure in the fight against multiversal threats.

In In the “Spider-Women” series, Gwen joined Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman) and Silk (Cindy Moon), exploring the dynamics between different Spider-Women. and facing challenges that transcend the borders of their respective universes. This team demonstrated not only Gwen's strength and skill, but also her ability to collaborate and lead in complex situations.

Additionally, in her own comic series, Gwen has faced enemies unique to Earth-65 and developed a rich narrative that explores her personal life, her challenges as a hero, and her emotional growth. These stories have deepened Gwen's character, making her one of the most multifaceted and beloved figures in the world. panorama of current superheroes. With his transfer to Earth-616, fans can expect an even more exciting evolution of his character.