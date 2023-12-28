The manga world is abuzz with predictions about the next phenomenon to hit! This is the candidate to be number one.

With hits like Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man reaching their climax, manga fans are eager to discover what will be the next big series to break through Japan and become bestsellers.

Among the candidate options, there are some titles that, although popular, have not yet reached the stratospheric heights of their predecessors. Sakamoto Days, while beloved, doesn't have the same impact as Chainsaw Man or Jujutsu Kaisen. Meanwhile, Undead Unluck, with its supernatural themes, feels a bit far from reaching the level of success expected by fans.

Nue's Exorcist and Akana-Banashi are also gaining traction, but their mixed receptions and more rooted focus on Japanese culture could take away their momentum in becoming suitable successors.

However, a name emerges that is on everyone's lips: Kagurabachi.

Created by Takeru Hokazono, this manga began publication in September 2023 and has generated a considerable impact. Its freshness, combined with familiar elements, has attracted the attention of fans. The sudden rise in popularity has become a viral phenomenon.

Although it is still questionable whether Kagurabachi will maintain its quality and become a long-term success, its rapid rise and affinity with the current style of shonen manga has fans excited. With its potential to surpass Jujutsu Kaisen in some aspects, this manga emerges as the strongest candidate to fill the big shoes left behind by these sagas at the end.

Uncertainty remains as to whether Kagurabachi will maintain its upward momentum, but next year promises to witness a new phenomenon in the pages of Shonen Jump! Fans are eagerly waiting to see how this series could become the next sensation on the manga scene.

What is Kagurabachi about?

Kagurabachi

The manga stars Chihiro Rokuhira, who is the son of a famous blacksmith. He is capable of forging unique swords, but must seek revenge when a group of sorcerers kill his father. Luckily he will have a sword with magical powers that his father forged.

Do you know this manga? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section. I find it very interesting, let's hope it gets its own anime, that would skyrocket its popularity to maximum levels.

