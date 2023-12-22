The Mediterranean suffered between May 2022 and May 2023 the longest heat wave on record over the last 40 years. Sea temperatures increased by up to 4 degrees with peaks of 23 degrees. The data were collected by the “CAREHeat” project (deteCtion and threAts of maRinE Heat waves) which aims to develop new methodologies to predict and identify heat waves, understand their propagation they impacts on the environment, biodiversity and economic activities, such as fishing and aquaculture.

As part of the project, financed by the European Space Agency (ESA), in which, for Italy, ENEA and Cnr (coordinator) participate, an analysis of the marine heat wave of 2022-2023. In the research, satellite data were cross-referenced with those coming from in situ observations carried out by the Lampedusa Climate Stationthe only site in Europe capable of providing information on the interactions between vegetation, atmosphere and ocean both in carbon exchanges and in all the processes and energy exchanges that regulate the climate of the region.

Exceptional heat wave in the Mediterranean between 2022 and 2023

A marine heat wave occurs when a anomalous sea warming, which exceeds the norm. Global warming is among the factors most responsible for climate events more intense, frequent and long-lasting marine heat waves compared to the past.

The Mediterranean, in this sense, is one of the climate change hot spots, that is, one of those areas where the effects of climate warming occur faster and more intensely than elsewhere. In recent decades, marine heat waves in the Mediterranean have been quite intense, and according to climate projections the Mare Nostrum could suffer more intense and long-lasting heat waves in the near future due to global warming.

The summer of 2022 was one of the hottest and driest ever recorded in Europe: the persistence of anticyclonic conditions favored a anomalous warming not only of temperatures on land, but also of those of the surface sea.

Salvatore Marullo et al 2023 Environ. Res. Lett. 18 114041

At the beginning of spring 2022, the surface temperatures of the Mediterranean were within the climatic norm of the period, but starting from May the temperature began to increase significantly. From the 8th of May the anomaly jumped towards 1.5 degrees in less than a week. The warming was exceptional especially in the western sectors, where temperatures were reached locally 4 degrees higher compared to normal. In the following weeks, new drops and rises in temperatures followed one another. In July 2022 an intense heat wave affected the western Mediterranean and the Ionian Sea: in this phase the anomalies reached 5 degrees difference. In the following months the overall anomaly always remained between 1 and 1.5 degrees, until October. Between November and December the heat wave seemed to be coming to an end, but instead there was a new increase in anomalies, with a new peak in January 2023.

According to scientists, this intense marine heat wave, although the peaks are comparable to those reached in the very hot summer of 2003it definitely was more lasting: that of 2003 lasted from June to November, that of 2022 lasted 12 months.

Also contributing to the exceptional duration of the marine heat wave was the vento which, by inducing a vertical mixing of heat between the sea surface and the underlying layers, meant that excess energy was stored beneath the surface, which thus favored the persistence of warm anomalies for several months.

To this was added the autumn and winter atmospheric configuration which saw a substantial prevalence of anticyclonic conditionswith an absence of rain and snow, extending the heat wave into the climatically colder months.

Heat waves in the Mediterranean, as in every other basin, cause damage not only to local ecosystems, but also to our economy: the anomalous increase in temperatures causes an increase in stress for underwater life, causing deaths and losses of biodiversity , even deeper.

“The results of “CAREHeat” bring before our eyes only some of the signs of climate change but we must be aware that we are only at the beginning of a broader process and that we are faced with increasingly signs of what will happen frequent”, comments Gianmaria Sannino, head of the Models and Technologies Division for the reduction of anthropic impacts and natural risks at ENEA. “In this context, research is and will be a key element in informing and guiding future environmental policies, as COP28 finally established. (… ) Studies like CareHeat will represent an invaluable resource to guide the planning of adaptation strategies.”