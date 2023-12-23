Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

Mediterranean Hell – March 5, 2024

What's better than a sultry summer retreat in southern Italy? Join Claudio, Andrea and Mida on their travels as they try to recover from the collective trauma of the 2020 pandemic. Three young people in their 20s reunite after two years of forced isolation, hoping to rekindle their friendship; An exceptional bond that made the trio truly special! A mythological force far beyond the sum of its parts! Or so they think…

Touhou Mystia's Izakaya – May 2, 2024 – $24.99

A rebellious customer destroyed Mystia Lorelei's tavern, the most popular in all of Gensokyo. While restaurateurs' dreams have been shattered, the bills still have to be paid! Rebuild, starting with a humble new food cart, pay off Mystia's mounting debts and grow the business to revive the restaurant and restore it to its former glory.

A frenetic 2D shooting game with roguelite elements. The gates of hell have opened: hit all the monsters before they hit you! Collect their souls, upgrade your weapons and spells and become a killing machine! Defeat waves of enemy attacks and nasty bosses by choosing the right path for upgrades.

