Santa Ragione announced that Mediterranea Inferno is about to make the leap to consoles: the visual novel developed by Eyeguys and Lorenzo Redaelli will in fact be available on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series

Mediterranean Hell tells of a trip to Southern Italy undertaken by Claudio, Andrea and Mida, three friends who want to recover from the after-effects of the pandemic after two years of forced isolation. It is up to us to decide which daily activities to let our friends undertake during the holidays, starting from a lazy afternoon by the pool, or perhaps a wild evening at the disco, and even a macabre visit to the village cemetery.

Mediterranean Hell it will be available on consoles starting March 5, 2024. To find out more about the game we invite you to read our review published on the occasion of the launch on PC.

