With the entry into force of the ‘tariff decree’ strongly supported by the Ministry of Health, homeopathic medicines on the market will be subject to a tariff remodulation that meets the needs of an entrepreneurial fabric which, in Italy, is mainly composed of small and medium-sized enterprises. businesses. “This provision shows the Government’s sensitivity towards a sector affected by increases in energy and production costs and which, due to the intrinsic characteristics of the drugs and sales volumes, cannot compete with the large traditional pharmaceutical industry”, states Silvia Nencioni, president of Omeoimprese, the trade association that brings together companies producing and distributing homeopathic medicines.

“The decree – Nencioni points out – establishes economic reductions foreseen on variations and renewals for homeopathic medicines present on the market since 1995 (art. 20 Legislative Decree 219/2006), recognizing their peculiarities; it is, in fact, an area which, although it represents 0.6% of the pharmaceutical market in Italy is characterized by an extremely high number of references”. The remodulation of the tariffs is welcomed by the sector as an important and decisive signal, an openness to collaboration on the part of the Ministry of Health – we read in a note – and, more generally, by the Meloni Government which, underlines Nencioni “to protect the principle of therapeutic freedom, has shown pragmatism, sitting at the table with a part of the pharmaceutical entrepreneurial fabric that represents the health choice of 10 million Italians, on the recommendation of 20 thousand doctors and the advice of pharmacists, and which offers work to over 2 thousand employees, including related industries”.

There are essentially two key passages of the ‘Tariffs Decree’ – the note details – for the sector: the important reduction, around 70%, for all tariffs relating to variations, as well as a further relief of 25% in favor of SMEs, which in Omeoimprese represent more than half of the members. The next commitment anticipated by Omeoimprese will be directed towards an adjustment of the tariffs, currently inaccessible to companies in the sector, also relating to the placing on the market of any new products, tariffs not affected by this decree “to ensure that companies – underlines Nencioni – can continue to grow and offer increasingly innovative medicines to healthcare workers and patients, as happens in other European countries such as France, Germany, Spain, Ireland, without the brake of an economic pressure that is not sustainable by our production realities”.