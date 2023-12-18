“They have been two extremely interesting and active years. I think that Sigo has implemented its role as a point of reference towards the institutions, its members and has opened an absolutely constructive and active dialogue towards women. I am convinced that what we have started, which I inherited from the previous president and which I pass on to the next, will be carried forward, certainly with greater vigor and with greater results”. This was said by Nicola Colacurci, president of the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics, in view of the end of his mandate, speaking on the sidelines of the 98th Congress of the Italian Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, underway in Milan which brings together, through its members, hospital (Agoi), university (Agui) and local (Agite) gynecologists.