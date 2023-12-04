Angelo Santoliquido, director of the Uosd Angiology and non-invasive vascular diagnostics of the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Polyclinic Foundation and professor of Internal Medicine at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Rome campus, has been elected president of the Italian College of Phlebology for the three-year period 2024 -2026. The College brings together the main associations and scientific societies of Italian phlebology and lymphology and its mission is to bring phlebological pathologies under the spotlight, raising awareness among the public, but also drawing the attention of health authorities and institutions to a series of topics inherent to this field, from the recognition of the professional figure of the phlebologist, to the problems related to reimbursement. Among the tasks of the College, there is also that of drawing up scientific guidelines relating to vein diseases.

“Venous disease – states Santoliquido – in its various facets affects 60% of the Italian population; they range from problems that border on aesthetic medicine, such as ‘capillaries’, to varicose veins, to issues of great relevance also for life , such as venous thromboembolic pathology. The numbers of phlebological pathologies are therefore enormous and generate a large market. But to deal with these problems adequately, adequate skills are needed, given by medical, surgical and pathophysiology knowledge of the disease. The doctor must know the consequences deriving from the progression of the venous disease over time and therefore also propose appropriate diagnostic tests and therapies to patients. Not only to alleviate the symptoms, but also to avoid complications such as thrombophlebitis and varicose ulcers and to avoid the progression of the disease”.

The treatments for correcting the venous problem, in the case of varicose veins, have become increasingly less invasive in recent years and therefore the classic vascular surgery interventions of phlebectomy by means of stripping are used less frequently. “Today – explains Santoliquido – we increasingly resort to ‘ablative’ treatments, which do not remove the veins, but close them, excluding them and making them ‘disappear’. This can be achieved with sclero-mousse (injection of a sort of foam that closes the affected vein from the inside), with radiofrequency thermoablation or laser; finally, a ‘chemical closure’ can be performed by injecting a sort of ‘glue’ into the vein.

“In Lazio – underlines the expert – there is no ‘phlebological’ visit, which is therefore not reimbursed. There is an ‘angiological’ visit, but not a phlebological one. This is a problem that we have recently discussed also in the context of a scientific meeting at Palazzo Falletti, in the presence of Dr. Andrea Piccioli (general director of the Higher Institute of Health), of Dr. Francesco Vaia (general director of Health Prevention, Ministry of Health), of Senator Elena Murelli, president of the Parliamentary Intergroup on Cardiac and cerebro-vascular and in which Dr. Giuseppe Fioroni, vice-president of the Toniolo Institute also took part. Also in Lazio, another problem is represented by the reimbursements attributed to operations on the veins, which are completely inadequate and insufficient even only to cover expenses. This leads to limiting the public offering of these interventions in our region, and this in turn risks generating healthcare migration towards other regions”.

The commitment of the Angiology group of Fondazione Policlinico Gemelli Irccs – we read in a note – is not only in the field of scientific societies and health policy, but also involves the entire training sector. “With Siumb ​​(Italian Society of Ultrasonography in Medicine and Biology), the most important Italian society in the field of ultrasound – Santoliquido remarks – we have entered into an agreement to carry out a theoretical-practical course on the peripheral vascular system here at Gemelli (ultrasound study -Doppler of the carotids and the arterial-venous axes of the lower and upper limbs) which issues a qualifying certificate to open and work in an ultrasound clinic”. It is “the only practical school of this type in Lazio, together with that of the Viterbo hospital; in the whole of Central-Southern Italy, in addition to these two schools in Lazio, there is only one other in Naples. It’s an intensive four-week course, for which we take a maximum of two people at a time to follow them really closely.”