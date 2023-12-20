Mediapro joins the European alliance that adapts Enid Blyton's novels to television format.

If you are a fan of juvenile literature and you like series like Nightmares to remind you of your passion for reading—or even encourage you to dust off your collection—you may already know that BBC Studios has a new adaptation of The five. In fact, the first episode has already been released.

In Spain we will still have to wait a little to see the adventures of this colorful group of youth detectives carry out their investigations, but we already know that it will be The Mediapro Studio who will bring the series of The Five to our country, in addition to participating in its production.

Mediapro has announced the agreement reached with BBC Studios, which unites the company with ZDF by Moonage Pictures y byNWRto produce the new audiovisual adaptation of The Five.

The distribution of the series in Spain, Portugal and Latin Americawill also be borne by Mediapro, guaranteeing that The Five can be seen in said territories.

A series with a stellar cast

In addition to the attraction of the prolific saga of Enid Blytonwhich has sold millions of books and has been translated into multiple languages, The Five features a cast that includes stars from Game of Thrones, Ted Lasso, Foundation and Moon Knight.

The cast adds names like Jack Gleeson, James Lance, Diana Quick, Diaana Babnicova, Elliott Rose, Ann Akin, Kit Rakusen, Flora Jacob y Flora Jacob.

The serie has been created by Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive, Cowboy from Copenhagen), who also produces through his company, byNWR.

The German adaptations of The Adventures of Five have not completely fascinated critics and audiences: will the stellar cast of the new BBC series manage to amend Enid Blyton's saga in the audiovisual world and connect with viewers?