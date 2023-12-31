The time has come to say goodbye to another year with our friends and family, although you can also take advantage of the MediaMarkt offers to buy the ideal Three Kings Day gift or renew some of your electronic devices at the best price. Next, we are going to review some of the best deals you can find this weekend.

Hisense 65U6KQ





Renewing your old television for a model with a large screen to enjoy series, movies or sports does not have to be too expensive and an example of this is this Hisense 65U6KQwhich you can currently find reduced to a historical minimum price of 509.15 euros, which is equivalent to a savings of 360 euros with respect to its RRP of 870 euros.

This smart TV is characterized by offering us a 65 inch screen with backlight Mini LEDa resolution 4Ka rate of 60 Hz and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG. And as for its sound section, it incorporates two 10 W speakers that are complemented by Dolby Atmos surround audio. All of this working under a operating system VIDAA U7.

Hisense 65U6KQ Mini-LED VIDAA Smart TV, 65 Inch TV, with Quantum Dot Color, Full Array Local Dimming, Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos, AirPlay, Hi-View Engine Processor (New 2023)

Xiaomi Redmi 12





Another interesting offer that we found this weekend is the one that this phone has Xiaomi Redmi 12well it has a discount of 80 euros above its recommended price of 239 euros, leaving it at a tight 159 euros.

The Xiaomi Redmi 12 is a smartphone that is located halfway between the entry and mid-range, which has a 6.79 inch LCD screena resolution Full HD+ and a rate of 90 Hz. Inside it has a Helio G88 processor, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage and a 5,000 mAh battery compatible with 18W fast charging.

It is also worth mentioning that it surprises us with a triple rear camera made up of a 50 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultra wide angle and 2 MP macro. Without forgetting that it works under a MIUI 14 operating system based on Android 13.

Móvil – Xiaomi Redmi 12, Polar Silver, 256 GB, 8 GB RAM, 6.79″ MediaTek Helio G88, 5000 mAh, Android

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-563L





And if you want to start the year with a new and powerful laptop, now you have a great opportunity to do so with this Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-563L for its lowest price to date in this trade of 899 euros, instead of its previous 1,199 euros for save a total of 300 euros.

This ideal gaming laptop has a 15.6-inch IPS panel that gives us a resolution Full HD and a rate of 144 Hz. Likewise, it is powered by an Intel Core i5-12450H processor, memory RAM DDR5 de 16 GB, a storage 512 GB SSD, a graphics card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with 8 GB of dedicated memory and comes with a Windows 11 Home operating system already pre-installed.

Portátil gaming – Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-563L, 15.6″ Full HD, Intel® Core™ i5-12450H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX™ 4060, Windows 11 Home

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer





Having an Air Fryer will allow you to make your life in the kitchen easier and now you have a 56% discount this Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryerwhich has a recommended price of 129 euros and now you can add it to your shopping cart for just 56 euros.

This air fryer has a compact size ideal for all types of kitchens and a basket with a window that allows us to see the status of our food, which has a 4 liter capacity to prepare three or four servings in a single batch. Likewise, it reaches a maximum power of 1,600 Wcomes with an OLED screen to select from its 11 preset programs. And for smarter control, it incorporates WiFi to control it from our smartphone or by voice.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer – Intelligent air fryer, app control, OLED screen, cooking temperature between 40 and 200 °C, double space, Italian version, White

Dyson v8





For those people who are thinking about getting an upright vacuum cleaner to achieve quick and effective cleaning of the home, this Dyson v8 It is now a bargain for 279 euros, since it has a discount of 120 euros above its recommended price of 399 euros.

This model offers us an engine with a suction power 115 AW and one autonomy of 40 minutes For each charge, more than enough time to thoroughly clean every corner of our home. Likewise, it has a 0.54 liter capacity tank and a Very effective filtration system that traps even allergens in order to breathe purer air.

Stick vacuum cleaner – Dyson v8™, Power 115 W, Autonomy 40 min, Nickel-cobalt-aluminum battery

More offers

