Being that we are already on the Sunday that gives rise to Christmas Eve and that officially opens Christmas, it is practically impossible for it to arrive on this same night. But, as there are several days left of these Christmas holidays, MediaMarkt has launched the latest offer pack with smart TVs, cordless vacuum cleaners, speakers and more at reduced prices.

LG OLED55C35LA





This LG smart TV has a 55-inch OLED panel that reaches 4K resolution and Its refresh rate is 120 Hzwhich together with HDMI 2.1 allows you to fully enjoy video game consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Uses AI to identify moving objects and simulate 7.1.2 channel surround sound, in addition to having the webOS operating system to download applications. Its price drops from 1,399 euros to 1,299 euros, with a 150-euro refund.

Dyson v8 Motorhead





This 2019 cordless upright vacuum cleaner performs sweeping functions with its integrated broom, with efficient filtration that captures allergens and expels cleaner air. It has a deposit with capacity up to 0.54 liters. reach one 115W maximum suction powerwith three adjustable power modes and its autonomy lasts up to 40 minutes in Eco mode.

Its usual price is 389 euros, but now it can be purchased for 269 euros, with a saving of 120 euros.

Kobo Clara 2E





If you are looking for an e-book for Christmas, this Kobo model has a 6-inch touch screen and 300 dpi resolution, so it does not include physical buttons. It has 16 GB of storage and is manufactured in a 85% by recycled plastic.

This model, which usually costs around 149 euros, can now be seen slightly reduced to 134.99 euros.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3





This Bluetooth speaker stands out for emitting a 360º balanced sound in a cylindrical design that is completely waterproof due to its IP67 resistance. His power reaches 90 dB, with two 38mm active and two 40mm passive radiators. Integrates Bluetooth connection and a battery with a duration of about 15 hours.

This model has a usual price of 119 euros, but now the price drops to 89 euros.

Echo Pop Pack





And to automate your home and take the step to smart speakers, this Echo Pop pack with the Philips smart light bulb can be a super economical option. This smart speaker comes with a semi-spherical shape, as well as an integrated light bar for notifications. It has support for Alexa and a 1.95″ speaker to play high resolution music.

A pack that can cost almost 70 euros without an offer, can now be obtained for 20.99 euros.

