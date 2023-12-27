If you were thinking of purchasing a new smartphone to accompany you in the final stretch of this Christmas, we have found the perfect model, and now on sale at MediaMarkt for a limited time. Its about Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G, a mid-range that you will enjoy to the fullest thanks to its spectacular performance and a camera that will offer you the best Christmas snapshots. If you want to know how much you can save, we will tell you in detail below.

There are only a few days left until the Three Wise Men of the East arrive to our homes loaded with gifts and this time MediaMarkt has made it easier than ever with the incredible discount on the Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G, a mid-range on par with the best. Right now you can find it at a price of 159 euros, which represents a saving of 90 euros in total. However, this offer will only be available today thanks to MediaMarkt's “Deals of the Day”, exclusively online purchase.

Screen and performance, its great assets

Xiaomi is immersed in numerous markets, in televisions, scooters, household appliances, etc., but its main market lies in the manufacture of mobile phones, which never disappoints and reaches a more generalized audience with the launch of mid-range models that attract thousands of consumers. This is the case of the Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G, which has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and adaptive refresh control up to 90 Hz. This translates into a substantial improvement when it comes to navigating the application menu with greater fluidity and viewing multimedia content with great clarity.

In turn, its technical section is made up of a chip MediaTek Dimensity 700 7 nm, accompanied by 8 cores and a processor speed of up to 2.2 GHz. It also has 4 GB RAM, 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, Mali-G57 graphics and Android 12 operating system to round it off. a smartphone with cutting-edge specifications within its price range.

For its part, the battery that it mounts is 5.000 mAh, enough to last all day with medium prolonged use. In addition, it comes with a 22.5-watt charger with 18-watt fast charging, so you have no problem filling the battery again in no time.

50 MP wide angle camera

Another of the most striking proposals of this Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G is the camera module that is integrated into its rear part. We have a 50 MP main camera and a wide-angle f/1.8 aperture with the addition of a night mode that works quite well for those photographs that lack light, as well as a film frame to create a cinematic effect for photos and videos.

Likewise, we can find a second, more modest lens of 2 MPcalled a depth camera, with an f/2.4 aperture, which essentially serves to create a more uniform background blur and so that the bokeh effect is not so distorted.

Finally, in the front part nests a 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture, ready to take our best selfies and share them on our social networks or make video calls through chat applications with our family and friends.