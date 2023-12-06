If you plan to give a smartphone for Christmas with good features and adapted for any type of user, you are in luck. MediaMarkt has reduced the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12s with a 30% discount, that is, 100 euros less. Take advantage of this opportunity because it is a limited offer and you even have free shipping.

MediaMarkt has rolled out a series of offers in its electronics catalog to take advantage of its latest discounts ahead of the Christmas festive season. The holidays are closer than ever and Christmas gift shopping is imminent. Therefore, if you want to renew your phone, we present you the incredible offer of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12s for only 229 eurosa mid-range smartphone that includes great new features.

Comfortable design and large screen

The design of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12s is one of the most ergonomic from the mid-range sector. It has a body made of polycarbonate, with very good resistance, and with rounded edges so that we do not suffer damage to our hands when holding it for a long time. In addition, it weighs very little, without reaching 180 grams.

As for its screen, this Xiaomi has a panel of 6.43-inch AMOLED and FullHD+ resolution 2,400 x 1,080p. Likewise, it has a 90 Hz refresh rate to provide greater fluidity when navigating through application menus. Its maximum brightness reaches 1000 nits, allowing clear visibility even under the sun’s rays.

On the other hand, the performance of this Chinese model is surprising, since it has a processor MediaTek Helio G96 which offers a very dynamic and fast user experience. This particular model includes 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage, so you can take photos and videos left and right without worrying about space problems.

Triple camera and infinite battery

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12s is characterized by having a module with three professional cameras made up of a main lens of 108 MPan ultra-wide-angle sensor from 8 MP and a macro camera to highlight the finer details of 2 MP. The results of the three cameras are notable, but we must specifically highlight the great photographs taken by the main camera, offering very realistic colors and sharp images.

Likewise, this Xiaomi also incorporates a selfie camera on the front part of 16 MP, which captures unique and precise self-portraits, with great quality in photos and video calls. Also present are several photo filters based on authentic vintage film styles.

Last, but not least, we should highlight the large battery that is included in its chassis, performing in an extraordinary way until the end of the day with normal use. Its amperage is 5000 mAh and it has a 33W charger to fill the battery in less than an hour.

In short, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12s is going to surprise you for good if what you are looking for is a mid-range mobile that performs the necessary day-to-day tasks, including a good screen with large viewing angles and satisfactory performance.