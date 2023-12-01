The MediaMarkt Christmas sales have already started and you can find very good deals from which to take advantage. If we talk about TV sticks, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K receives a 35% discount with which you will be able to get the device for a very low cost.

Ease of use and power

One of the great advantages of this terminal is that you will be able to configure it in a matter of just a few minutes. You’ll be surprised how fast you are watching streaming content on TV and how easily you connect all your user accounts. For Google, it is crucial that you can use the device easily and thus enjoy a good experience from the first moment.

This Xiaomi TV Stick 4K terminal includes both the adapter that you connect to the television through the HDMI port, and the remote control that enables easy use of the different functions available. As you can see in the image, the controller offers the most intuitive control with only two buttons for direct access to streaming platforms. One of them allows you to open Netflix instantly, while the other is used for Prime Video. No less important, you have a button with which to activate Google Assistant and thus be able to benefit from the voice control functions.

In addition, the remote also allows you to control the volume and turn the device on or off. With its incorporation into the television, you will have the opportunity to manage other smart elements in your home, such as the thermostat or lights. So you will transform your house into a digital home in a very practical way and, as you can see, with a very low level of investment. It will also connect with your sound equipment, offering compatibility with DTS and Dolby, which will guarantee the reproduction of content with very high sound quality.

Android 11 on your television

Adding a Xiaomi TV Stick 4K to your television will allow you to introduce the Android 11 operating system with all its features and functions. You can download thousands and thousands of applications of all types of styles, although it is certain that initially the ones that you download the fastest are those that allow you to enjoy all streaming services. However, this platform is very versatile and it is recommended that you delve deeper into it to see everything it can provide you. And since its connection is so simple, you can take it to friends or family’s houses to connect it instantly.

Its usual price at MediaMarkt is 69.99 euros, but the online store has chosen the product as one of its Christmas campaign devices and has a 35% discount. Therefore, the only thing you will have to pay will be 44.99 euros, also taking into account that it is the 4K model as we have mentioned, which offers great performance and maximum image quality.

As a complement to the purchase of the Stick, a good HDMI cable such as the Hama 56521 model will come in handy, which has a very affordable price and will give you everything you need. And if you prefer a slightly cheaper Xiaomi TV Stick model, MediaMarkt has also given a discount to the non-4K version, which you can find available for 39.99 euros.