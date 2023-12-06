In the Smart TV market, LG is one of the leading brands. The manufacturer has come to shape some screens that have obtained very high scores while passing through the hands of the main specialists. And, in this sense, OLED screens like the one in question always enjoy great fame. This model is the LG OLED55B36LA, which has a size of 55 inches and makes use of very advanced technology, such as 4K resolution and presence of artificial intelligence. Its good discount and the gifts it includes have made it a top-selling model at MediaMarkt.

A Smart TV that has it all

LG has marketed the OLED55B36LA in this year 2023, so you can expect it to have the latest advances. The brand does not leave aside the mission of satisfying market trends, such as presence of an AI system which powers its 4K α7 Gen6 processor. The brand says that this is the best processor with artificial intelligence that can be used in an OLED model and it is surely something you will agree with once you see how well it performs. This processor adjusts the display and sound depending on what is happening on the screen, always seeking maximum quality.

Its operating system is webOS 23, which is known for its flexibility and how open it is. You can create profiles for the different people in the house and thus help that each user personalizes the experience the way you prefer. That is a way to, for example, give a special look to the navigation interface so that each user only sees the applications that interest them. With setup taking just a few minutes after connecting to the Internet, you’ll find yourself enjoying your new TV much more.

Television also offers you access to the Alexa assistant so you can have a more simplified use of all the functions and even connect with other Smart devices in the home. As for sound, compatibility with quality technology such as Dolby Atmos is included, providing a very immersive way to listen to movies, series or games.

Gaming the alto level

For LG, this is a Smart TV that perfectly meets even the highest demands of users who want their screen to play games. We must also keep in mind that we are talking about a television that has a size of 55 inches, so It is ideal for gaming sessions. It will also come in handy as a model for medium-sized or small rooms, using technology such as NVIDIA G-sync or AMD FreeSync Premium that will improve your games.

Returning to the beginning of the news, we told you that this MediaMarkt discount is accompanied by several additional advantages that are very interesting. The first of all is to say that there is a 25% discount applied with which you will only pay 1199 euros instead of the 1599 euros that it originally costs. To this you have to add a refund of 150 euros that LG provides you. And, not only that, but by purchasing the TV you will receive an LG S60Q sound bar that It is valued at 219 euros. With all this, it becomes one of the best proposals that you will find in its category.

Although a sound bar is included as a gift, you may be interested in a more powerful model. In that case, check out the LG S80QR set, which includes a 620W wireless subwoofer. In addition, what you will almost certainly need will be a good Hama bracket to hang the television on the wall. With this Fullmotion model available at MediaMarkt you will enjoy comfort and, no less important, a lot of security.