If you wanted to launch a new Smart TV for kings, MediaMarkt makes it easier than ever for you. Of all the models you can find, this one Samsung 8K TV It is one of the best alternatives for price and quality. And even more so when it has a discount of almost 2,000 euros in this store. You want to know more? Keep reading!

You may be tired of 4K or you want to prepare for what is coming in the near future… In any case, this Samsung Smart TV with 65 inches and 8K resolution It has everything you need to get a television with top features. In addition, its ultra-thin design will also adapt perfectly to your home. But if you have doubts, you better take a quick look at each of its most important specifications.

Samsung Neo QLED display with 8K

Good screen and large dimensions. This is what awaits you first with this model Samsung QN700C. This smart television from the well-known South Korean brand is from 2023 and has everything you are looking for in a next-generation television. And even more so when it offers you 8K resolution.

This 2023 Smart TV comes with a 65-inch Neo QLED screen. So it will be ideal if you were looking to turn your living room into an authentic movie or games room. With technology Quantum Matrix Technology Pro manages to offer more light, more contrast and 100% color volume with its new Mini LEDs. This way, each image will look its best.

On the other hand, hidden inside is the Neural 8K processor with AI. And if it were not for this processor, it would not be able to offer such an improved image, in addition to being helped by Artificial Intelligence. It should also be noted that you can enjoy deeper contrast and more vivid colors thanks to HDR10+. And you have nothing to worry about, since each frame has 33 million pixels with maximum sharpness with a resolution up to 4 times that of a 4K Smart TV.

Infinity design and Dolby Atmos sound

Its ultra-sharp contrast in 8K isn't everything. Another of the highlights of this 2023 Samsung Smart TV is found in its Infinity design. The manufacturer has focused on offering a minimalist design so you can enjoy what appears on TV from any angle. In addition, it has high-end finishes. So it is elegant and of great quality.

In addition to its image and design, we must talk about its sound. In this case, you can have an authentic experience Dolby Atmos at home. And all because its multidimensional sound has a power of 50 W with this technology. To this technology we must add the technologies of Object Tracking Sound+ (vivid and more realistic 3D audio) and Adaptive Sound Pro, so that you can experience each movie or series even more.

Now, regarding the price, this 8K Smart TV was priced at €3,499 at MediaMarkt. Even on Samsung's official website it still has a price of €2,299. However, through the store's Reyes offers you can debut this 65-inch television for €1,699, that is, you save up to 51% if you take advantage of this discount.