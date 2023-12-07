If you were thinking about changing your smartwatch, there are offers like today’s that make it a little easier for you. And within the smartwatch market, you can find all kinds of models, including the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro. This model is not only elegant, it is also one of the best options to have a smartwatch with good autonomy.

It is clear that for many users this type of device is no longer only used to check the time, but has become the best complement for mobile phones. And all because it allows be aware of each of the notifications or even call from the wrist. So if you were interested in changing your smartwatch, this Amazfit model may be what you are looking for.

Elegant design and calls

Design matters, we are no longer just looking for a practical smartwatch, but also one that has style. Therefore, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is one of the best options of the moment. Not only because it has a more classic design, but because you can also enjoy a quality smart watch with 1.45-inch ultra HD AMOLED display with a slim and light aluminum body.

As for the body-screen ratio, it has 70.6% and its screen offers you up to 1,000 nits. So it doesn’t matter if you are in full sunlight, you will be able to see the touch panel without problems. On the other hand, the operating system of your smartphone does not matter. This Amazfit watch is compatible con Android 7.0 o superior e iOS 12 o superior. So you won’t have any problem pairing your phone.

In addition to all of the above, it should be noted that it comes with the 5 ATM certificate, so it is waterproof up to 50 meters deep. And that’s not all, you can control the music you are listening to at any time and receive calls hands-free by pairing your smartphone via Bluetooth.

Good battery and 150 sports modes

Another point that makes this smartwatch stand out is that it offers up to 150 sports modes. So when doing any type of sport, you will have the opportunity to measure your performance with this Amazfit watch. In addition, it has intelligent recognition of up to 8 sports: outdoor running, indoor walking, walking, treadmill, cycling, rowing machine, elliptical and pool swimming.

And we must not forget its immense autonomy. This smartwatch offers you 12 days with normal use, 6 days with intensive use, but the best of all comes when you will have the option to activate the battery saving mode so that it lasts up to 30 days on a single charge. Of course, if you keep the GPS activated continuously, it lasts up to 35 hours. To all this, it must be mentioned that it comes with Integrated GPS.

Now, if what matters to you is the price, it’s time to see MediaMarkt’s offer. If its original price was €199.90 on the Amazfit website, now you have the option to buy it for less: it remains at €167. For what you can save a little more than 30 euros. A good opportunity, don’t you think? And more with each and every one of its top features.