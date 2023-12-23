Amazon's family of smart speakers is one of the best options to have Alexa at home. And if you want to have a virtual assistant to use your voice, then this model of 5th generation Echo Dot is for you. And even more so when its price drops up to 65% with this MediaMarkt bargain. You will be able to have the best sound quality and use different commands to control Amazon's digital assistant how you want.

Better sound quality and Alexa

What awaits you with this smart speaker from Amazon is very clear: great sound quality to play your favorite songs at home and, not only this, you will also have Alexa at your disposal. Keep in mind that you will be able to listen to music, audiobooks, podcasts Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and other streaming music services and use the integrated Bluetooth.

But if you want stay up to date with the news, weather or even set different timers, Alexa makes it very easy for you. And all because it will always be there to help you when you need the Amazon voice assistant. Do you want to know a joke? How did your favorite team turn out? Or when was your favorite artist born? Very easy, you just have to ask the smart speaker assistant.

In addition to using commands for these actions, you will be able to control your home at all times. If you are one of those who have several smart devices at home, with your voice you can define the routines you want. This way you can get even more out of the Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation.

The structure of the smart speaker itself includes a button to disable microphones whenever you want. Even when it's on. This way you can protect your privacy at all times when you don't want Alexa to be watching you. Although if you connect it to the smart plug that this pack includes, you can decide the hours it is on each day.

Less than €30 and with smart plug included

For less than €30, you will not only have a new Amazon smart speaker at home, in this pack de MediaMarkA smart plug is also included so you can control the connected devices from your mobile.

You can choose if it's time to turn it on or off with a few clicks. And all from the Tapo application (available for Android and iOS mobiles). For example, it will help you schedule the on or off time for different devices. This model is the smart plug TP-Link Tapo P100 Mini.

As for the final price, without the discount, keep in mind that it would cost you €77.98 at MediaMarkt. On the other hand, with the 65% discount You can get these two smart devices brand new before the end of 2023 for only €26.99. But hurry, because this deal won't be available forever. What are you waiting for?