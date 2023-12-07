First things first, December has to be shabby if it wants to cancel out the growth of 2023. Because as things stand now, the automotive sector is back in bloom. We notice this internationally, but also at Belgian level, with just under 32% more registrations than in the same period last year. What is the standings just before the finals month?

BMW does it again

Believe it or not, BMW will become the largest car brand in Belgium for the third time in a row. A hatrick for our Belgian country that BMW has never seen anywhere else. The rest of the podium will most likely be completed by Volkswagen, Mercedes and Audi. However, if we look at percentage increases in registrations, it is not the European brands that can call themselves the big winners.

Just look at Tesla, which currently ranks 14th in the registration figures (14,629 cars). This puts it ahead of brands such as Opel, Hyundai and Nissan – not small ones after all. With the facelift of the Model 3 (Highland), it is believed that the brand will not have to make any concessions next year. With one month to go, Tesla can already record a growth of 310%.

MG follows in the wake

Although there is a brand that can celebrate an even bigger party. Because although only at position 25, the British Chinese MG has achieved a monster growth of 416%. With 3,923 registrations so far, the newcomer is larger than, say, Polestar, Alfa Romeo, Jaguar and Jeep and Alfa Romeo. The brand previously announced that it will grow towards 10,000 registrations next year, which will suddenly bring it to the level of, say, a Hyundai.