When you think of a police car, in most cases you imagine a relatively boring booth with some reflective striping. We Belgians in particular are good at this, because the majority of our agents travel by Volkswagen Transporter. However, every now and then a police force does something crazy and we don't have to look far beyond our borders for that. For example, there are Alpine A110s of the Gendarmerie driving around in France, but of course the Italians handle them with ease.

Blood-fast organ transport

Get to know the latest addition to the Polizia: a Lamborghini Urus. That's not just any Urus either, but the Performante top version, so count on 666 devilish horsepower from a 4.0-liter biturbo V8. This means the device accelerates to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and continues to a top speed of 306 km/h, or at least in standard form. We suspect that the light bar on the roof catches some wind and inside the Lambo is loaded with a lot of specific equipment. This also includes a kind of cool box, because the lightning-fast SUV will be used, among other things, for the transport of organs and plasma.

This Urus is not the first Lamborghini that the Italians have used for that task. The Polizia has been swearing by the cars from Sant'Agata Bolognese for years, starting with a pair of Gallardos that the security forces received in 2008. When the Gallardo was replaced by the Huracan at Lamborghini, it was also incorporated into the police force, and it is still used today. This Urus Performante will therefore be placed next to it.