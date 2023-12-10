In a Formula 1 season, the 2023 season, where there was only one dominator – Red Bull – McLaren still found a way to get people talking about it and to put its name at the top of a particular list: that of the pits fastest stops of the season and of the entire history of Formula 1.

The Woking team, during the Qatar Grand Prix held in Lusail a few weeks ago, made one of the pit stops, in that case to Lando Norris, starting and completing the operations in just one second and eight tenths.

A record that became seasonal, because it remained unbeaten until the end of 2023, but which entered the annals of Formula 1 because it was the fastest stop ever in the history of the world championship since pit stops have been timed.

A world record, the one set by McLaren, which yesterday rightfully entered history and the Guinness Book of Records. The world record for the fastest pit stop in the history of Formula 1 was certified yesterday by the Guinness World Record correspondents with a prize donated to the team directly at the McLaren Technology Center in Woking.

Position Season Driver Team Time Grand Prix 1 2023 Lando Norris McLaren 1”80 Qatar 2 2019 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1”82 Brazil 3 2020 Max Verstappen – Alexander Albon Red Bull Racing 1”86 Portugal – Russia 4 2021 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1”88 Hungary 5 2016 Felipe Massa Williams 1”92 Europe (Azerbaijan) 6 2018 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1”97 Brazil 7 2022 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1”98 Mexico 8 2017 Felipe Massa Williams 2”02 Great Britain 9 2015 Daniil Kvyat Red Bull Racing 2”10 Italy (Monza)

The new record cancels the previous one set in 2019 by Red Bull Racing, at the Brazilian Grand Prix, which was just 2 hundredths slower (1″82 versus 1″80 for McLaren) compared to the new one set this year. It should also be noted that, behind the new reference, the next 3 are still from the team directed by Christian Horner. This certifies how Red Bull is not only at the top from a technological and management point of view, but also in procedures during the weekends in a fundamental aspect such as pit stops.

If we look not only at the single event, but at the entire season, Red Bull also dominated in this fundamental area. The Milton Keynes team accumulated 543 points. Behind the Austro-British team was Ferrari with 468 points, a symptom of how things have improved in the pits with the arrival and management of Frédéric Vasseur. Third place for McLaren with 418 points, while AlphaTauri, excellent fourth, is far behind at 255 points.