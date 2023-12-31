We always talk about the competitiveness of single-seaters and, perhaps, not enough about the wind tunnels where F1 cars are born. The increasingly stringent FIA rules have set limits on research: Red Bull, which won the Constructors' World Championship, will only be able to count on 605 hours of work in the wind tunnel in the first six months of 2024, while Haas, last in the team ranking , you will be able to benefit almost double. Mercedes, second, will be able to count on 720 hours and Ferrari, third, will use 768.

The rules have also limited the size of the tunnels and the largest model can be at most 40% of the car racing. To reduce costs, the maximum air flow speed was also set at 180 km/h. The development of the wind tunnel, therefore, was done by working on data collection systems and software that allow technicians to monitor an ever-increasing number of functions.

Here is the moving walkway of the Toyota wind tunnel where McLaren also developed its F1 cars until the beginning of 2023

With the introduction of ground effect single-seaters from 2022, something significant has changed: the wind tunnels are all equipped with a moving walkway: if the model is stationary in the flow of air that is shot from the fan, the wheels rest on to the floor moving at the same speed as the fluid. All the tunnels are equipped with metal matrix mats, to interpret the behavior of the car even under the body.

With the ground effect, the engineers had to combat porpoising, that nefarious behavior that generates annoying aerodynamic pumping and causes sudden losses of aerodynamic load, a phenomenon that cannot be studied with precision in tunnels. The other difficulty was being able to bring the model closer to the moving walkway, trying to find the ideal height to produce the maximum vertical thrust.

The game is very risky because by crawling on the metal matrix carpet you run the risk of breaking the model, causing damage that could have an impact on the development work of the single-seater, slowing down the introduction of new aerodynamic packages. Not only that, but the technicians are investigating the behavior of the car in yaw (with a steering angle, as if the car were cornering) and the metal carpet produces very strong friction, enough to wear the tires that Pirelli makes available of the teams. They are the 40% scale “rubbers” that the Milanese company gives to the drivers who achieve the pole position. The consumption of tires for the wind tunnel has increased in recent years and, therefore, the teams have studied specific strategies.

We understand that Red Bull in the Milton Keynes tunnel covered the metal matrix carpet with a layer of rubber, thanks to which the “rubbers” suffer significantly less friction when in yaw and, above all, the bottom of the model does not it destroys when it reaches the point of “busting” on the moving walkway.

The path taken by the engineers directed by Pierre Waché has also been followed by others, so there is a great advantage between those who have their own tunnel and those who, instead, make use of an external structure that is rented.

This is the case of McLaren which was a guest of one of the two Toyota tunnels in Cologne, before the new wind tunnel in Woking was ready which began to be operational when the revised and corrected MCL60 made an impressive leap in quality, given that the team directed by Andrea Stella had started the season last in the Constructors' championship, climbing up to fourth place.

Some careful observers of the paddock link the two moments: the McLaren explosion occurred when the new tunnel began to function regularly. It is believed that the moving walkway is made of innovative material, which allows the model to move closer to the floor without the risk of violent breakages. If this were the case, it would mean that the field of aerodynamic investigation would have expanded, following paths that reliability prohibited until the introduction of new materials.

Aston Martin is completing the new headquarters which also includes a very modern wind tunnel: Lawrence Stroll's team will only see the benefits starting from the 2025 car, given that a few more months are still needed before it becomes fully operational, but other teams were also not idle.

Ferrari wind tunnel

When we mentioned the topic to the Maranello engineers they fell into prolonged silences, accompanied by mischievous smiles, as if to say that they are certainly not sleeping on a particularly sensitive topic regarding the performance of the 2024 F1s…

