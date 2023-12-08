Oscar Piastri’s first year in Formula 1 was undoubtedly positive, thanks to both personal and car growth, which also led him to win his first pole and his first success in the top series, albeit both only in the sessions sprint.

A lackluster start to the 2023 season on the McLaren side prevented the Australian and his teammate from hitting the headlines, except for some sporadic episodes, such as the good Q3 achieved in the second round in Saudi Arabia. A top ten which, unfortunately, Piastri was unable to convert in the race due to an unfortunate episode in the first laps of the race.

The first indications, however, confirmed how, in fact, the young rookie could be a thorn in the side of his teammate, not so much in the race, where clearly the greater experience gained by Norris over the years in tire management plays a key role, but rather in qualification.

However, the Woking team began to update the car with a certain consistency: the first package in Baku then brought the MCL60 to the front rows in Barcelona, ​​while with the updates between Austria and Great Britain the potential of a project which, in winter, had not been developed according to expectations. As the more experienced driver, Norris was always the first to receive the updates, while Piastri only received them in the following race. Nonetheless, at Silverstone the Australian came close to his first podium, while at Suzuka, one of the most challenging tracks of the season, he achieved a beautiful front row on his first outing with the package that Norris had previously been entrusted to in Singapore.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 3rd position

While the Briton took seven of McLaren’s nine podiums and scored double the points, Piastri also impressed with a win from pole in the sprint race in Qatar and a podium finish in Japan. Perhaps even more than Losail, it was the Suzuka stage that made the greatest impression, because in that situation various points of analysis emerged, such as his approach to the weekend, with an under-the-radar FP1 dedicated exclusively to learning the peculiarities of tracks on which he had not never shot before, before taking measurements in FP3 and qualifying.

Although McLaren had high hopes for Piastri, Team Principal Stella admitted the 22-year-old delivered results “beyond our expectations”, impressing with the speed with which he assimilated information. An important aspect for a team that had nevertheless made a bet, not only hiring a rookie for the post-Ricciardo era, but also snatching him from Alpine in a controversial legal matter that also ended up before the FIA.

“Our analysis is that Oscar’s season has been exceptional, and when I say exceptional I mean beyond our expectations. It’s the speed with which he learns that I think makes him exceptional. And that’s been true on any scale you take, whether it’s a race, a weekend or the entire season”.

“His slope is so impressive that it obviously creates expectations for next season. And expectations require work to be confirmed. But the other good thing about Oscar is that he is a very solid person, who puts in a lot of effort. The work with him it will be more focused on what we need to do to confirm this trend, work that has actually already started in terms of planning for the winter.”

Foto di: James Sutton / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, poses for the photo of the McLaren 2023 team

Piastri’s calm and mature character, especially for a 22-year-old driver in his first Formula 1 experience in a season full of ups and downs for McLaren, has impressed the entire paddock and, according to Stella, is one of the key attributes of his rapid rise.

“Maybe one of the key factors why he can grow so quickly is the man beyond the driver. He is so calm, he is so good at keeping himself in a condition where he can use the best of his talent. I don’t have this quality . I have to think about my psychology to actively keep myself in the most productive state. For Oscar, this seems to come quite naturally or maybe he’s been working on it his whole young career, I don’t know, but it sure is remarkable.”

“And even when I have seen great drivers, currently or in the past, all of them have sometimes underperformed because they were not left in a position to give their best. I think for Oscar this is quite natural.”

