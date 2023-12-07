At first glance, McDonald’s has nothing to do with Top Gear, and neither does this message about the new CosMc’s restaurant. Yet the restaurant with the golden arches has been intertwined with car culture for almost a hundred years. Is it because the rise of fast food went hand in hand with the rise of car culture? Or because Mac parking lots are the favorite place of young car enthusiasts for meetings? Or because the Drive Thru is a regular stop on a road trip?

Be that as it may: McDonald’s is probably the most famous restaurant chain worldwide, so it is important enough for a news item. Because the chain is busy setting up a new formula. One without a BigMac and with many types of drinks. It’s kind of like Starbucks, but McDonald’s. The first branch opens in Bolingbrook, Illinois, USA. Ten more will be added in America next year. It is not known what the plans are for Europe and the Netherlands.

There is a Drive Thru at CosMc’s

The most important news is that there is a Drive Thru. Of course, otherwise it won’t be a success in America. You can order various types of coffee (with a lot of sugar) such as a Spiced Latte or a Chai Frappé Burst and drinks such as the ‘Sour Cherry Energy Burst’. In terms of food, you can order sandwiches and pretzels. From the McDonald’s menu you know the McMuffin and the McFlurry’s, they also sell them at the Starbucks counterpart.

It is the greatest achievement a marketing department has ever achieved: people line up at Starbucks to pay ten euros for one coffee. When you say it out loud, it’s too crazy for words. So we understand very well that Ronald opens his own coffee shop – it’s not as crazy as it looks. We asked McDonald’s in the Netherlands about the Dutch plans for CosMc’s. Will there be a new meeting place for car enthusiasts?