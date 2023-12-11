Las Pokemon cards They are one of the favorite pastimes for thousands of fans around the world. Some decide to carry their passion in a more private and respectful way, while other collectors and players can be really disrespectful and not measure their behavior.

Especially in the surreal situation that we are going to tell you about below. In fact, a client of McDonald’s has had a tough confrontation in a very tense event that occurred in one of the company’s establishments.

The reason: The customer has not received his Pokémon cards with the company menu. Hence he demanded a money back. It may be that in this case, the client’s initial motives were consolidated and legitimate, however there are times when the forms make him lose everything.

Here you have the video to see what in theory would be the alleged altercation. Where we can see how the situation was one direct confrontation with the staff of the establishment, until he got into a fight with another supposed customer who was in the establishment.

The situation quickly escalated to physical violence to the perplexity of other customers of the establishment who impassively recorded the events of this bizarre encounter.

Via