We saw it for the first time at the last EICMA, the MBP T 1002 V deserves some more reflection and attention, especially for the contents and particularities of the project. Let's see them together

December 15, 2023

From the point of view of design the T 1002V it seems like a somewhat familiar project, in fact the lines, volumes and approach are typical of a touring motorbike, apparently comfortable, spacious, truly ready to accommodate side bags and a passenger. The MBP T 1002 V traces many of the stylistic standards who have accompanied us over the last 15 years; so, in a certain sense he doesn't invent Nothingthere is no element that makes us jump on our seats, it is as if we already knew everything about her, and yet…

It offers 19″ front and 17″ rear wheels, an aluminum alloy frame in a classic shape, as well as the swingarm; There's a nice color dash, windshield, hand guards, front beak, everything “normal” yet what is worth reflecting on is the engine and above all on the fact that it is a project own. Curious, isn't it? An apparently obvious motorbike is not the result of a simple transfer of elements, a copy-paste with a different look, but it is a motorbike apparently taken for granted which in truth hides its own project, identity and dignity.

We know that the Chinese MBP and of Keeway which in turn is of Qianjiang and that the engine was developed and produced by the company Gaokin which already produces many engines for many brands around the world. In short, in this no longer surprising game of Chinese boxes, MBP is the brand that wants to be more luxurious and eager to please a public with greater demands and with a certain courage chooses an engine of its own.

In fact, when all the competitors in this segment choose to use forward-facing parallel twins, the MBP T 1002 V shows off a V-twin 997cc, capable of developing 90hp at 7,750 rpm and a torque of 95 Nm at 5,000 rpm, furthermore, the peculiarity of this V-twin is also a unusual angle of the 80° cylinders.

The rest appears decidedly normal; there cycling it is completed thanks to an upside down fork with brake extension and a travel of 160mm, behind a classic mono shock absorber, the brakes are designed by J.Juan, thewheelbase quite long, thanks to the V shape of the engine, it measures 1,582mm and finally the electronic equipment is complete and modern with LED lighting, Bluetooth integration of the TFT dashboard and backlit control blocks.

So the curiosity remains to get your hands on this one MBP T 1002 Vespecially to discover its soul and character on the road, perhaps the 90hp is not a lot in relation to the declared weight of 235 kg dry and in comparison to the more direct competition, but the character of a V-twin can change the cards in table more than you might think.

MBP T 1002 V, to return to the origins