December 3

It was still called San Paolo and the festive atmosphere for a second place could no longer be replicated. Walter Mazzarri’s last time in Fuorigrotta dates back to 12 May 2013. The euphoria of being the second force in the championship behind Juventus was such that it deserved a celebration before the match against relegated Siena, on the penultimate day of the championship. De Laurentiis gave a speech, which ended with the stadium’s speakers blaring the Champions League anthem. Napoli, already certain of their placement, chose to give space to some second line. The 3-4-1-2 proposed at the time by the coach saw Rosati between the posts and a defensive trio made up of Grava, Cannavaro and Rolando. Mesto and Armero are the full-backs, with Inler and Dzemaili in the middle of the field. El Kaddouri was the playmaker behind Calaiò and Cavani, Hamsik, Pandev and a very young Insigne will take over from the bench. It was a victory in true Mazzarri style, coming back in injury time, with the Slovakian’s goal deciding the match.

10 years later

A sudden flash forward projects us ten years later, to the present day. Mazzarri is preparing to receive the warmth of Maradona’s embrace, in a historical moment in which second places are not so commendable. Indeed, the Azzurri are even reigning champions and De Laurentiis called him to find the high road again. The match, already full of meaning in itself, is made even more eagerly awaited by its rival, Inter. For the championship, it means a direct clash against a renowned opponent, a finalist in the last Champions League. For the technician the suggestions will be even greater. He left Naples precisely for the Nerazzurri, to leave the roof considered oppressive at a certain point of a company policy in which he no longer found himself. He felt he could take on a more demanding challenge.

right way

The importance of tomorrow’s match will limit the enthusiasm for the second leg. There will be no time to wallow in sentimentality. After the victory against Atalanta and the dignified defeat against Real Madrid in the cup, Mazzarri and Napoli must give a decisive signal that the direction taken is the right one. They can only do so with a positive result, which would have the effect of an injection of enthusiasm, also because the ranking would be shortened and would put the Azzurri back in the running for the top. It won’t be the end-of-year goal, that seems clear. But the city needs stimuli, ambitions, dreams. No one knows this better than Mazzarri: in recent times, he was the first to make the Neapolitans try them.

