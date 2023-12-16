The Napoli coach: “We are coming from a moment of nervousness, so success is fundamental. If they have changed coach it means that there were and are problems…”

Walter Mazzarri smiles after Napoli's victory over Cagliari and he has reason to because the Azzurri demonstrated the ability to react in the most difficult moment, when the Sardinians had equalised. Osimhen dragged the team along, Kvara returned to scoring and therefore for the Napoli coach there are many positive notes: “It was very important to win to start again – said the Tuscan coach – because not doing so would have taken away certainties from this team that only a few months ago he won the scudetto and now he's trying to find himself. Playing like we do, you need full-backs who know how to communicate with the wingers and Kvara has certainly been affected by the absence of Mario Rui, so the latter's return is fundamental.”

Mazzarri demands even more from his attackers: “We are coming from a moment of nervousness and therefore even in front of goal there was a lack of serenity, which is why I repeat that today were three key points. If there has been a change of coach there is obviously some problem it was there and still is.” The two Napoli stars need to be pampered: “We need to stay close to these guys, I spoke to Kvara for a long time because the pressure on him is great and just today I saw him more serene to the point of even returning to scoring. I'm sure that he will give us a lot. I'm very happy that he made it 2-1 and that Osimhen is back as a protagonist as he was for winning the scudetto.” Final comment on the Champions League draw: “We have fun, the beauty of football is challenging the big teams and in any case, out of good luck, I don't say who I would like to take and who I would like to avoid. We are able to make a good impression on anyone if we find serenity again.”