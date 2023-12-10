The coach of the Italian champions after the defeat at Juventus: “If we don’t score on occasions like the one Kvara had, it means he’s not performing well”

Gianluca Monti

8 December 2023 (change at 11.58pm) – MILAN

Walter Mazzarri is bitter about the defeat suffered by his Napoli in Turin against Juve, a knockout that definitively distances the Italian team from the Scudetto and makes it slip out of the Champions League zone given the upcoming direct clash between Roma and Fiorentina. “Unfortunately we lacked concreteness when we had the chance to break the deadlock and direct it to our advantage. Evidently, if we don’t score on occasions like the ones that happened to Kvara it means that we aren’t doing well and then as soon as we make a mistake we pay for it at a high cost as happened today on the occasion of Gatti’s goal. We should have marked better, unfortunately I didn’t have time in a few training sessions to take care of all the details. Juve are a physical team who know how to defend but we wasted too much. The boys However, they played a great match, in my opinion they dominated in terms of the game. If we continue like this I think we can achieve a string of results.”

Three defeats in a row obviously hurt, also because it hasn’t happened to Napoli for a long time, and because someone like Mazzarri really feels bitter when he fails to bring home the desired result: “In football there are moments like this, it’s difficult to give explanations because the team played good football, keeping Juve in their area even after the goal conceded.” The trend of the results is obviously not satisfactory, but Mazzarri rightly gives an overview of what the season has been so far: “I arrived recently and if they called me there were obviously some problems but I’m of the opinion that up to now in my management no one really put us under because even against Inter we wasted their advantage long before. Certainly, the team being used to winning when they are under attack there is a bit of a psychological backlash. Today, however, we didn’t deserve to lose” . Kvara himself seems to be the shadow of the player admired in the recent past: “He remains a very strong footballer – concludes Mazzarri -, the fact that we no longer have full-backs doesn’t help him express himself at his best”.

